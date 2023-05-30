India, a prominent FDI investor in Dubai

May 30, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

India accounted for 12% of the total projects announced and 4% of the foreign direct investment (FDI) received by Dubai in 2022, reported Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism on Tuesday.

Some 77.5% of these projects were greenfield, wholly owned and sectors that led the growth included consumer products (28%), software & IT services (20%), communications (19%), pharmaceuticals (8%) and business services (8%).

The top five source countries for FDI projects accounted for 54% of the total in 2022, split among the United States (20%), the United Kingdom (13%), India (12%), France (5%), and Switzerland (4%). Additionally, the top five source countries for FDI capital accounted for 72% of the total estimated flows into the emirate in 2022, split among Canada (41%), the United Kingdom (12%), the United States (11%), India (4%), and Switzerland (4%).

ADVERTISEMENT

The top five sectors viz. transportation and warehousing, hotels and tourism, renewable energy, software and IT services, and consumer products, accounted for 76% of the total estimated flows into Dubai and 68% of announced FDI projects, as per data released by Dubai FDI Monitor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.