India, a fast-growing connected lighting market: Signify

December 24, 2022 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

India is a fast-growing market for connected lighting systems with several state governments, local bodies and sports authorities increasingly showing interest in smart lighting systems, said Netherlands-based Signify, formerly Philips Lighting.

Signify, that currently has more than 109 million connected light points around the globe, including in India, attributed the rapid growth to focus on smart cities was on the rise. Connected lighting systems comprise light fixtures that have sensors and are connected to a network allowing them to send and receive data.

“In the future, we expect healthy growth in this segment, as more and more municipal bodies start adopting smart city infrastructure,’‘ Gregory Nelson, Global Business Leader, Professional Systems & Services at Signify, told The Hindu.

The city of Pune, Naya Raipur Development Authority in Chhattisgarh and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) have been pioneers in adopting connected lighting systems in the country, he observed.

Harvesting data

More importantly, deployers were also able to harvest valuable and dependable data from connected lighting systems that could be used in decision-making, Mr. Nelson pointed out.

“Lighting has gone beyond just illumination and quality data is emerging out of these lighting systems that are capable of driving decision making,’‘ he added.

The data that these smart lighting systems capture ranges from basic lighting control modalities like motion sensing and adapting light levels to more advanced things like people counting in a space to measuring temperature, humidity, various air quality metrics, and noise levels in the area. Some of these lighting systems offered precise indoor location services and sown ability to locate tagged objects in real-time.

Signify’s innovation labs in Bengaluru employs more than 500 engineers and much of its development for smart cities, including managing the connectivity of streetlights via various technologies as well as the integration of multi-modal sensing and backhaul and analytics of data, is done out of here.

“We are in the process of expanding this team by adding 150 engineers to our existing R&D/IT teams, working across the IoT stack, specifically in the areas of Data Analytics, DevOps, Middleware, Firmware, Cloud & Mobile Applications,’‘ Mr. Nelson further said.

India’s LED Lighting market size alone was valued at $1.35 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $2.68 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 9% from 2022 to 2029, as per GreyViews, a market research firm.