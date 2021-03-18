India 13 spots down in global home price index

Bengaluru

18 March 2021 22:46 IST

India has moved 13 spots down to the 56th position in the latest global home price index in the quarter ended December 2020, from the 43rd rank a year earlier, indicating a decline of 3.6% in home price appreciation, property consultancy Knight Frank said.

In the 12-month percentage change for the period Q4 2019-Q4 2020, Turkey continued to lead the annual rankings with prices up by 30.3% year-on-year, followed by New Zealand at 18.6% YoY and Slovakia at 16.0% YoY. India was the weakest-performing country in Q4 2020, with a decline of 3.6% y-o-y in home prices, followed by Morocco with a drop of 3.3% y-o-y.

