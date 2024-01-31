GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Indel Money unveils public issue of secured NCDs of ₹200 crore

January 31, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The NBFC in gold loan sector offers NCDs with eight options spanning from 366 days to 72 months, with a monthly return of 11.50% per annum, said its Executive Whole Time Director Umesh Mohanan.

Indel Money Ltd. announced the launch of its fourth public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures with a face value of ₹1,000 each.

The issue includes a base issue size for an amount of up to ₹100 crore with an option to retain over subscription up to ₹100 crore aggregating up to ₹200 crore, said Executive Whole Time Director, Umesh Mohanan at a press meet.

The NBFC in the gold loan sector said that the NCDs would offer a monthly return of 11.50% per annum and effective yield is 12.25% per annum.

Indel Money will use the funds for the purpose of onward lending, financing and repayment/prepayment of principal and interest on borrowings of the company, he said.

The issue closes on February 12 and the minimum application size is 10 NCDs. The NCDs are offered under eight series ranging from 366 days to 72 months.

So far, Indel Money had launched three public issues of NCDs and raised more than ₹260 crore, he said.

