Indegene files DRHP with SEBI for IPO

December 15, 2022 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - Mumbai

The funds raised through the IPO are proposed to be utilised for debt repayment/prepayment, capital expenditure, payment of deferred consideration for one of its past acquisitions, funding inorganic growth and general corporate purposes

The Hindu Bureau

Indegene, which focuses exclusively on the global life sciences industry, has filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India for an initial public offering (IPO). 

ADVERTISEMENT

The company’s IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to ₹950 crore and an offer for sale of up to 36.3 million equity shares by selling shareholders. 

The offer for sale comprises up to 2.7 million equity shares by individual selling shareholders (Manish Gupta, Dr. Rajesh Bhaskaran Nair, and Anita Nair), and up to 33.6 million equity shares by existing investors including Carlyle, Brighton Park Capital and the Nadathur Family Office. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Indegene had raised $200 million from The Carlyle Group and Brighton Park Capital in February 2021.

The funds raised through the IPO are proposed to be utilised for debt repayment/prepayment, capital expenditure, payment of deferred consideration for one of its past acquisitions, funding inorganic growth and general corporate purposes.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US