Indegene files DRHP with SEBI for IPO

December 15, 2022 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - Mumbai

Indegene, which focuses exclusively on the global life sciences industry, has filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India for an initial public offering (IPO).

The company’s IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to ₹950 crore and an offer for sale of up to 36.3 million equity shares by selling shareholders.

The offer for sale comprises up to 2.7 million equity shares by individual selling shareholders (Manish Gupta, Dr. Rajesh Bhaskaran Nair, and Anita Nair), and up to 33.6 million equity shares by existing investors including Carlyle, Brighton Park Capital and the Nadathur Family Office.

Indegene had raised $200 million from The Carlyle Group and Brighton Park Capital in February 2021.

The funds raised through the IPO are proposed to be utilised for debt repayment/prepayment, capital expenditure, payment of deferred consideration for one of its past acquisitions, funding inorganic growth and general corporate purposes.