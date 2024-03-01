Indbank opens arm to offer outsourcing solutions for banking operations

March 01, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Indian Bank opened a wholly owned subsidiary that will offer comprehensive outsourcing solutions for various banking operations, Indbank Global Support Services Ltd. (IGSS) CEO-designate Kanhaiyalal Agarwal said.

IGSS would initially focus on sourcing and collection-support activities. Later it will cover processing activities, contact centre services and technology, said the bank in a statement.

“We are confident that IGSS will play a crucial role in augmenting our operational capabilities and contributing to the continued growth and success of Indian Bank,” said MD & CEO S.L. Jain after inaugurating the registered office of IGSS in Chennai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.