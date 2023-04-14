ADVERTISEMENT

InCred Alternative unveils ₹1,000-crore fund

April 14, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI

InCred Alternative Investments on Friday launched its first equity long-short open-ended fund with a targeted asset under management of ₹1,000 crore.

The liquid alternative investment fund aims to follow a multi-strategy quant approach to help generate superior risk-adjusted returns and risk metrics compared to debt-plus funds and indices over the medium to long term, the company said in a statement.

The fund seeks to generate alpha returns independent of market volatility and intends to deploy a spectrum of long-short strategies across futures, options and special situations for appropriate diversification, Bhupinder Singh, founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of InCred, said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Rishi Kohli, Managing Partner & Chief Investment Officer - Hedge Fund Strategies, InCred Alternative Investments, said this is their first long-short fund based on a quantitative model-driven approach with a blend of futures long-short, relative value and index strategies across various time horizons.

InCred Alternative Investments is part of InCred Capital – an institutional, wealth and asset management arm of the InCred Group.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US