InCred Alternative unveils ₹1,000-crore fund

April 14, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI

InCred Alternative Investments on Friday launched its first equity long-short open-ended fund with a targeted asset under management of ₹1,000 crore.

The liquid alternative investment fund aims to follow a multi-strategy quant approach to help generate superior risk-adjusted returns and risk metrics compared to debt-plus funds and indices over the medium to long term, the company said in a statement.

The fund seeks to generate alpha returns independent of market volatility and intends to deploy a spectrum of long-short strategies across futures, options and special situations for appropriate diversification, Bhupinder Singh, founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of InCred, said.

Rishi Kohli, Managing Partner & Chief Investment Officer - Hedge Fund Strategies, InCred Alternative Investments, said this is their first long-short fund based on a quantitative model-driven approach with a blend of futures long-short, relative value and index strategies across various time horizons.

InCred Alternative Investments is part of InCred Capital – an institutional, wealth and asset management arm of the InCred Group.

