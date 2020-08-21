Income Tax refunds worth ₹88,652 cr issued to 24.64 lakh taxpayers

The Income Tax department on Friday said it has issued refunds worth ₹88,652 crore to over 24 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal.
The government has emphasised on providing tax related services to taxpayers without any hassles during COVID-19 pandemic and to that end has been clearing up pending tax refunds.
This include personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to ₹28,180 crore issued to over 23.05 lakh taxpayers and corporate tax refunds amounting to ₹60,472 crore to over 1.58 lakh taxpayers during this period.
“CBDT has, so far, issued refunds of over ₹88,652 crore to more than 24.64 lakh taxpayers from 1st April, 2020 onwards. Income tax refunds of ₹28,180 crore have been issued in 23,05,726 cases & corporate tax refunds of ₹60,472 crore have been issued in 1,58,280 cases,” the Income Tax department tweeted.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is the apex decision-making body in direct tax matters, administers personal income tax and corporate tax.
