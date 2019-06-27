In talks to develop land: Godrejs

The Godrej family, which owns large tracts of land in Mumbai through holding company Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. and other group companies, has admitted that it was in a discussion on how much industrial land could be converted into real estate and developed by group company, Godrej Properties Ltd.

They said they had sought external help to finalise a long-term strategy for the group.

“We have been working on a long-term strategy for the group for several years. As part of this exercise, we have sought advice from external partners to help us think through options,” Adi Godrej, chairman, Godrej Group and Jamshyd Godrej, chairman, Godrej & Boyce, said in a statement.

“The family regrets the sensationalist media coverage of these normal and private family discussions,” they added in the joint statement. The statement came a day after a section of the media reported about ‘extreme differences of opinion’ between family members on the quantum of company-owned land that should be converted into real estate.

Reportedly the section of the family that controls Godrej & Boyce, that owns 3,500 acre in Mumbai, objected to large-scale conversion of land into real estate. Godrej & Boyce is unlisted and controlled by Jamshyd Godrej who is the cousin of Mr. Adi Godrej.

Godrej Properties Ltd., controlled by Mr. Adi Godrej’s son Pirojsha Godrej, has the mandate to develop group companies’ land into real estate. It had already built commercial real estate and was building several residential towers at Vikhroli, the Mumbai suburb where the group’s land is located.

Godrej Properties usually enters into joint development agreements with group firms and shares a percentage of revenue with the land owner.