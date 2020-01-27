In lawsuit against USCIS, entities seek $350 mn in H-1B fee refunds

A group of entities including a representative assocation, employment and staffing firms in the U.S. has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for unlawfully charging tech firms $350 million in H-1B visa fees. The complaint said, “Defendant has unlawfully charged United States companies approximately $350 million dollars in visa fees over the past six years.”

The case has been filed by ITServe Alliance, iTech US, SmartWorks and Saxon Global. “These companies have presence in India and it is understood that they have been hiring foreign workers, mostly from India, on behalf of small and mid-tier tech firms in U.S.,” said a California-based legal professional.

“Plaintiffs now seek a refund. For the reasons below, this court must set aside visa denials based on the non-payment of this unlawful fee, enjoin the agency from continuing to charge this fee, and refund all payment of these fees for the past 6 years,” the complaint stated.

If won, many U.S. tech firms represented by the plaintiffs, stand a chance to get significant refunds.

The lawsuit will succeed if the plaintiffs can convince the court that the USCIS is unlawfully charging ‘50/50’ companies (businesses with at least 50 employees and 50% of their workforce in H-1B or L status) a $4,000 fee for H-1B visa holders who change status inside the U.S.

The plaintiffs argue the fee should be charged only when a H-1B professional enters the U.S., said a Forbes report. As per the complaint, “An application for a change of status is not an application for admission.”