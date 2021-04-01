In a first, private sector specialist appointed head of PESB

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Srinivasan as the chairperson of PESB for a period of three years.

Mallika Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director of Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE) Limited has been appointed as the chairperson of the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB), an order issued by the personnel ministry on Thursday said.

This is for the first time that a private sector specialist has been appointed as the head of the PESB, responsible for appointment of top management posts in the Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), officials said.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Srinivasan as the chairperson of PESB for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge, or until the attainment of the age of 65 years, it said.

Mr. Sailesh, a 1985-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as member, PESB.

He is at present Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises.

Mr. Sailesh, who was due to superannuate in September this year, has been appointed PESB member for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge, or until the attainment of the age of 65 years, the order said.

The PESB shall consist of one chairperson and three full-time members.

M K Gupta and Rear Admiral Shekhar Mital (retd.) are the two serving members of the PESB.