In a first, performance-linked incentive for PSB staff

The meeting between bank employees unions and the Indian Banks Association (IBA) on wage negotiations scheduled for February 29 is likely to see the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) accepting the IBA’s latest offer of a 15% hike. The UFBU is the umbrella body of nine bank unions.

In addition to the wage hike, there will be a performance-linked incentive (PLI) for the bank staff, which will be calculated on the basis of the operating profit of the bank. If a bank posts 15% growth in operating profit, then an employee can earn as high as 21 days of pay as PLI.

The total cost to the banks due to a wage hike of 15% will be ₹7,898 crore. The wage hike, which will come into retrospective effect from November 1, 2017, will benefit as many as 8,47,399 employees, of whom 3,78,783 are officers and 4,68,676 workmen.

Wage revision

The wage revision will be implemented across 19 public sector banks, 10 private sector banks and seven foreign banks. The present round of wage negotiations — for the 11th bipartite agreement — started in May 2018 when a 2% hike was offered by IBA.

However, the IBA kept increasing the offer and in the last meeting a 15% hike was offered finally along with the performance-linked incentive.

While there was demand for five working days a week from a section of the unions, the government is said to be against the move.

The officers’ association had demanded a 20% pay hike and it is not clear if they would stick to the demand or settle for 15%. The bank unions has called a three-day strike from March 11-13, and an indefinite strike from April 1, mainly over their demand for wage revision.