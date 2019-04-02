Business

‘In 2018, most large-cap funds underperformed benchmarks’

more-in

They performed better on a long-term basis, says report

A majority of the large-cap equity and government bond funds underperformed their respective benchmarks in the last one year as per the latest S&P Indices Versus Active India Scorecard report.

Further, a quarter of the mid-cap and small-cap equity funds, too, underperformed their benchmarks in the last one-year period ending December 2018, as per the report.

“The latest S&P Indices Versus Active India Scorecard reveals that over the one-year period ending December, 2018, 92% of large-cap equity funds, 25.6% of mid- and small-cap equity funds and 81.6% of government bond funds underperformed their respective indices,” S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement.

Interestingly, the scorecard improves significantly if a longer term performance of large-cap equity funds and equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS) are taken into consideration.

As per the report, over a five-year period, about 58% of the large-cap equity funds underperformed their respective benchmarks while for ELSS it was almost 41%.

In the one-year period ending December 2018, however, nearly 96% of the ELSS schemes underperformed the benchmark. Further, over a three-year period, 88% of ELSS funds underperformed their respective benchmarks.

Govt. bond funds

On the other hand, government bond funds largely underperformed the benchmarks across various tenures.

Over a 10-year period, a little over 96% of such government bond funds underperformed the benchmark, while over a five-year time frame, it was 88%. The scorecard of such bond funds is better over a three-year period with about 71% of the funds underperforming the benchmark.

Comments
Related Topics Business
economy, business and finance
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 3, 2019 6:05:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/in-2018-most-large-cap-funds-underperformed-benchmarks/article26714219.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story