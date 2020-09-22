Business

‘Imports from China dip 28% April-August’

India’s imports from China declined by 27.6% during April-August this fiscal to $21.6 billion over the same period previous year, Parliament was informed.

Value of imports from China stood at $4.98 billion in August and $5.58 in July, according to the data provided by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in his written reply to the Lok Sabha.

“India’s imports from China have declined by 27.6% during April-August, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of the previous year,” he said.

In a separate reply, the Minister said there is no proposal under consideration on withdrawal of Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status to China.

