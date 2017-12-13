Import surge widens current account gap

The country’s current account deficit (CAD) for the quarter ended September widened to $7.2 billion, or 1.2% of GDP, from $3.4 billion (0.6%) recorded during the same period of the previous fiscal year, latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

“The widening of the CAD on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis was primarily on account of a higher trade deficit (US$ 32.8 billion) brought about by a larger increase in merchandise imports relative to exports,” the central bank said.

Sequentially, the CAD narrowed from the first-quarter figure of $15 billion, which was 2.5% of GDP.

Net foreign direct investment at $12.4 billion in the July-September quarter, “moderated from its level in Q2 of 2016-17,” the RBI added. Portfolio investments shrank to a net inflow of $2.1 billion last quarter, from $6.1 billion in the year-earlier period on account of net sale in the equity market.

BoP surplus

“In Q2 of 2017-18, there was an accretion of $9.5 billion to the foreign exchange reserves” on Balance of Payment (BoP) basis, the RBI said. The BoP surplus, compared with $8.5 billion in Q2 of 2016-17 and $11.4 billion in the preceding quarter.

For the first-half, CAD increased to 1.8% of GDP, from 0.4% in the year-earlier period, as the result of a widening in the trade deficit.