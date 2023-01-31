ADVERTISEMENT

IMPAL board approves merger of CAPL Motor Parts with itself

January 31, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

‘Amalgamation of CAPL with IMPAL shall bring about operational efficiencies and reduction of administrative and managerial overheads as well as reduction in the multiplicity of legal compliances’

The Hindu Bureau

The board of India Motor Parts and Accessories Ltd., (IMPAL) on Monday approved the amalgamation of CAPL Motor Parts Pvt. Ltd. (CAPL) with itself.

Amalgamation of CAPL with IMPAL shall bring about operational efficiencies and reduction of administrative and managerial overheads as well as reduction in the multiplicity of legal compliances, it said in a regulatory filing.

Besides, it would result in better turnover and profits, business synergies and more productive utilization of resources, IMPAL said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

There is no cash consideration or share exchange involved. Post merger, all the shares of CAPL held by IMPAL and its nominees, shall stand cancelled and no new shares will be issued.

IMPAL is listed on the National Stock Exchange, while. CAPL is a private limited company and a wholly owned subsidiary of IMPAL. Post the merger, there will not be any change in the shareholding pattern of IMPAL.

The proposed merger does not fall within the purview of related party transactions. However, it subject to necessary statutory and regulatory approvals as may be directed by the National Company Law Tribunal.

CAPL is engaged in the business of sale and distribution of automobile parts, while IMPAL is into sale and distribution of automobile parts and accessories.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US