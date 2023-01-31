HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IMPAL board approves merger of CAPL Motor Parts with itself

‘Amalgamation of CAPL with IMPAL shall bring about operational efficiencies and reduction of administrative and managerial overheads as well as reduction in the multiplicity of legal compliances’

January 31, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The board of India Motor Parts and Accessories Ltd., (IMPAL) on Monday approved the amalgamation of CAPL Motor Parts Pvt. Ltd. (CAPL) with itself.

Amalgamation of CAPL with IMPAL shall bring about operational efficiencies and reduction of administrative and managerial overheads as well as reduction in the multiplicity of legal compliances, it said in a regulatory filing.

Besides, it would result in better turnover and profits, business synergies and more productive utilization of resources, IMPAL said.

There is no cash consideration or share exchange involved. Post merger, all the shares of CAPL held by IMPAL and its nominees, shall stand cancelled and no new shares will be issued.

IMPAL is listed on the National Stock Exchange, while. CAPL is a private limited company and a wholly owned subsidiary of IMPAL. Post the merger, there will not be any change in the shareholding pattern of IMPAL.

The proposed merger does not fall within the purview of related party transactions. However, it subject to necessary statutory and regulatory approvals as may be directed by the National Company Law Tribunal.

CAPL is engaged in the business of sale and distribution of automobile parts, while IMPAL is into sale and distribution of automobile parts and accessories.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.