‘Immersive experience fast emerging as a key customer retention tool’

January 19, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

Immersive Customer Experiences (CX) are fast emerging as key differentiators for brands to stay competitive and help ensure customers remain loyal, according to a trend report released by Zendesk, Inc.

An immersive experience is an amalgamation of various technologies like augmented reality, virtual reality, mixed reality, computer vision, and artificial intelligence. About 92% of Indian business leaders who participated in the study believed that optimal customer experience was immersive and integrated naturally into what customers were doing. Roughly, three among four of them said CX would be a much more important priority in the next 12 months and 79% of them had plans to increase investments in CX technologies in this time frame, the study reported.

“Business leaders in India are recognising the power of immersive experiences, particularly during times of economic uncertainty,” observed Vasudeva Rao Munnaluri, RVP India & SAARC, Zendesk.

“They’re facing a reality where 4 in 5 customers in India will switch to a competitor after multiple bad experiences. CX is fast emerging as the key to customer retention, and 95% of Indian business leaders who have invested in CX technologies are already seeing a positive return on investment,” he added.

According to Mr. Munnaluri, amid tighter budgets and rising costs, CX has the potential to put businesses on a strong growth trajectory, making it extremely important to future-proof any organisation’s customer base.

Some 3,700 customers and 4,700 professionals who are in charge of customer service and customer experience and technology buyers from over 20 countries, including India, were part of the study.