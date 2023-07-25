ADVERTISEMENT

IMF: India's rice export curbs could spur food price inflation

July 25, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - WASHINGTON

Reuters

India's move to restrict exports of certain types of rice could help exacerbate food price inflation and should be reversed, International Monetary Fund chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said on Tuesday.

Mr. Gourinchas told a news conference that India's restriction would have an effect similar to the suspension of the Ukraine Black Sea grain export deal, helping to drive up prices in other countries. He added that global grain prices could rise 10-15% this year.

"In the current environment, these types of restrictions are likely to exacerbate volatility on food prices in the rest of the world, and they can also lead to retaliatory measures," Mr. Gourinchas said. "We would encourage the removal of these type of export restrictions because they can be harmful globally."

