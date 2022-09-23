Imagine Marketing aims to manufacture 60 lakh boAt products locally

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai
September 23, 2022 23:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Aman Gupta

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine Marketing Ltd., the parent company of boAt branded wearables, is planning to achieve production target of 60 lakh units of boAt branded products locally in H1 FY23 (as of September 30, 2022) under its ‘Make in India’ strategy.

As ‘Make in India’ initiative continues to scale up, it is enabling the brand to roll out products faster and at lower prices, said Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO, Imagine Marketing Ltd.

With the support of government schemes, Mr. Gupta said Imagine Marketing would become a global lifestyle brand..

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the first quarter of FY22, many boAt products within the Rockerz, Bassheads, and Airdopes product ranges, as well as accessories (including cables and power banks) are being manufactured in India. 

Mr. Gupta said considering the festive season, the demand for boAt’s product portfolio would rise due to their “gifting thrust and positioning”. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He attributed the growing demand to positive consumer sentiment, affordability, and a better feature set in the devices.

Watch-based wearables tend to be the fastest-growing category for Imagine Marketing showing momentum with 145% growth over the last year.

Established in 2013 by Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta, Imagine Marketing offers a product portfolio ranging from audio gear, smart wearables, personal grooming and mobile accessories.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app