GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IL&FS’s new board moves NCLAT, urges it to curb PSBs from tagging group firms as ‘wilful defaulter’

IL&FS’s new board had already referred the actions of the erstwhile management for investigation.

March 19, 2024 10:39 am | Updated 10:41 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

The newly appointed board of debt-ridden IL&FS has urgently sought appellate tribunal NCLAT’s intervention to restrain 11 public sector lenders from initiating proceedings to declare group companies as “wilful defaulters”.

In its petition, IL&FS said it was aggrieved by the “blatant violation and disregard” of previous NCLAT orders by the banks. IL&FS also charged banks of taking procedural action under the garb of the RBI guidelines, and “harassing the directors” of IL&FS firms.

The banks were “issuing show cause notices, calling for a personal hearing before the wilful defaulter identification committee, threatening initiation of criminal proceedings, including initiating proceedings as well as and for declaring IL&FS companies and their current directors as wilful defaulters, as well as getting issued look out circulars,” it submitted.

‘Coercive actions’

“All such coercive actions/steps are attempts by the respondent banks to pressurise the IL&FS companies to directly or indirectly meet their debt demands, without having regard to the fact that the resolution/satisfaction of debts of all the creditors of the IL&FS companies is subjudice before this tribunal,” it submitted.

IL&FS has asked that the banks be restrained from pursuing proceedings against “other IL&FS companies and/or their directors and/or officers appointed after October 2018 by the IL&FS new board”. It has also made the RBI a party, and requested NCLAT to “pass an order directing Respondent No. 12 (RBI) to direct Respondent No. 1 to 11 (banks) restraining them from taking any coercive action against the applicants and other IL&FS companies.” It has also requested the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) to direct banks to “not take any coercive action against the applicant and other IL&FS companies and/or their directors and/or officers” during the pendency of the hearing and final disposal of the present application.

The banks are: Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, State Bank of India, Bank of India, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, IDBI Bank and Union Bank of India. According to IL&FS, the banks were participating in the IL&FS resolution process to get their debts addressed and these parallel coercive steps were not only “squarely in the teeth” of the orders passed by NCLAT, but were the likely result of either a selective reading of such orders, or an “uncoordinated mechanical attempt” at purportedly complying with applicable RBI guidelines.

IL&FS’s new board had already referred the actions of the erstwhile management for investigation.

Related Topics

economy, business and finance

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.