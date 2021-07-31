Business

IL&FS unit to sell defunct green energy plant

Shendra Green Energy Ltd. (SGEL), a 100% subsidiary of IL&FS Energy Development Co. Ltd. (IEDCL), has invited request for proposal from potential buyers to sell its parent’s entire stake.

SGEL is a 13 MW biomass-based power plant with 21.6 acre of land located in Shendra MIDC, Aurangabad.

IEDCL had acquired 100% equity stake in GAPS from the GMS Group in December 2010.

Prior to that, the company had signed PPA with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. for 13 years in October, 2006 and started commercial operations in December, 2008.

The plant has not been in operation since June 2015 and the company in FY21 reported provisional loss of ₹12.1 crore. Its assets are valued at ₹11.59 crore while its net debt is ₹107. 02 crore according to a presentation.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 31, 2021 8:47:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/ilfs-unit-to-sell-defunct-green-energy-plant/article35655333.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY