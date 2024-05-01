ADVERTISEMENT

IL&FS MF makes on-time redemption of ₹600 crore 

May 01, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

IL&FS Mutual Fund, among the largest infrastructure debt funds in the Mutual Fund format, on Wednesday said it made an on-time redemption in IL&FS Infrastructure Debt Fund Series 1C (IDF Scheme 1C), redeeming ₹606 crore againstthe original invested capital of ₹275 crore giving an annual return of 8% to investors since inception.

The IDF scheme 1C was redeemed on 30 April.

Previously, IL&FS Mutual Fund had redeemed schemes on time as per schedule 1A in April 2019, 1B in April 2021 and 3A in January 2023.

“Total funds returned to investors of the mutual fund over the past five years since April 2019 has been ₹1580 crore,” IL&FS Mutual Fund said in a statement.

