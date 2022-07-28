IL&FS Group mobilises ₹77.5 crore from two exits

July 28, 2022 19:12 IST

IL&FS Group said it had completed two sale transactions under its Energy business portfolio – Urjankur Shree Tatyasaheb Kore Warana Power Company Ltd. (Urjankur Warana) and IL&FS Energy Development Company Ltd.’s (IEDCL) Energy Advisory Business division – at an aggregate consideration of ₹77.5 crore.

In the first transaction, IL&FS completed sale of its 33.33% stake in Urjankur Warana to Shree Tatyasaheb Kore Warana Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd. (HSF– Host Sugar Factory) for ₹62.5 crore.

In the second transaction, the group concluded the sale of its Energy Advisory business, a division of IEDCL, to PTC India Ltd. using the Swiss Challenge method.

“PTC emerged as the highest bidder in the process and the sale was completed on July 26, 2022, at a consideration of about ₹15 crore duly received by IL&FS. This sale has been approved by NCLT,” IL&FS Group said.

The entire advisory business undertaking with its contracts and projects team, comprising about 300 personnel (employed directly and indirectly), have moved to PTC India Ltd., it said.

The total headcount of IL&FS Group now stands at about 4,000 employees (direct and indirect), across all existing group entities, down 80% from 2018.

The new IL&FS Board, in its update in March 2022, had stated it had addressed ₹55,000 crore debt – comprising ₹21,000 crore from monetisation of assets, ₹20,000 crore of Invit and cash balances and ₹14,000 crore of claims filed with courts – while maintaining its aggregate resolution estimate at ₹61,000 crore.