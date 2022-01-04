Business

IL&FS closes OTPC sale to Gas Authority

IL&FS Group said it has completed sale of its 26% stake in ONGC Tripura Power Company (OTPC) to Gas Authority of India Ltd. (GAIL) at an aggregate valuation of ₹1,227 crore.

“With this transaction, IL&FS has resolved a debt of approximately ₹3,656 crore that formed part of the overall Group debt of approximately ₹99,000 crore, as of October 2018,” IL&FS Group said in a statement.

Post this transaction, Gas Authority of India will now be a 26% shareholder in ONGC Tripura Power Company along with ONGC at 50%, Indian Infrastructure Fund II at 23.5%and Government of Tripura at 0.5%, according to the statement on Tuesday.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 4, 2022 11:04:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/ilfs-closes-otpc-sale-to-gas-authority/article38119418.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY