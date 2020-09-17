IKEA Retail bets high on India

Bengaluru

17 September 2020 22:26 IST

To open global office here to control critical functions

Dutch home-care brand IKEA is setting up an international office in India to focus on global business operations, digital technologies and innovation. The new facility will come up at Karle Special Economic Zone in Bengaluru.

IKEA said as part of strengthening its commitment to India, it would invest in a new global office to operate within the areas of Global Business Operations (GBO), Digital, and Centres of Expertise (CoE) which would help streamline, simplify, and standardise ways of working and operations, while diversifying the overall digital footprint. The GBO will be a key partner for group functions such as Finance, Digital, Procurement and People and Culture. Ikea currently has such facilities in Poznan (Poland), Shanghai (China) and Baltimore (U.S.).

IKEA has been sourcing from India for 35 years as part of its global supply chain. It works with approximately 50 suppliers and employs 4,00,000 people across the value chain. In 2018, IKEA opened its first India store in Hyderabad while its second store in Mumbai is under construction.

Advertising

Advertising