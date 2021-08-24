IKEA India to open its first city store in Mumbai

IKEA, the Swedish home furnishing retailer, after opening a large-format store in Navi Mumbai last year, will open a city store in Worli to cater to customers from South and Central Mumbai.

The IKEA City Store in Worli will be the first-of-its-kind in India, following cities such as Paris, Moscow and Shanghai, it said.

The city stores occupy between 50,000 - 100,000 sq ft of space whereas the traditional big IKEA store is typically 400,000 - 500,000 sq ft.

The store in Worli will occupy 80,000 sq ft and open towards end 2021.

The Worli City Store will be followed by a second city store, the company said.

Per Hornell, market and expansion manager, IKEA India, said, “With our first IKEA India city store in Worli, we will continue to meet many more people in Mumbai with our beautiful, affordable and sustainable home furnishings solutions for creating a better everyday life at home.”

Out of over 6,000 products, 2,200 products will be available for take away and the rest will be home delivered.

IKEA has an ambition to meet 200 million people in India over next few years with an omnichannel approach.

This store will be the third physical store of IKEA in India.