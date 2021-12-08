IKEA India to open City Store in Mumbai

MUMBAI

08 December 2021 19:43 IST

IKEA India (part of the Ingka Group), a leading Swedish home furnishings retailer, said it will open its first City Store in the country at Worli, Mumbai, on Thursday.

The city store format allows the company to open smaller stores within smaller spaces available within an urban space and makes it more convenient for the many customers to experience its offer, it said.

“Customers will be able to shop the entire range (8,000-9,000 products) facilitated by a well-integrated digital and physical shopping experience. It will offer well-designed, affordable, good quality, functional and sustainable home furnishing products along with ideas and inspirations for every home in Mumbai,” the company said.

From the 8,000-9,000 products available at the Worli City Store, over 2,200 products will be available for direct take away and the rest will be home delivered, it added.