IKEA India achieves 100% deliveries by EVs in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune

Published - August 20, 2024 07:41 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Swedish home furnishings brand IKEA India said it had achieved 100% EV-powered last-mile deliveries across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune towards its commitment for sustainability. 

IKEA’s Mumbai delivery operations are expected to go green soon. The company said it would enter all new markets with an EV-first approach, beginning with Delhi NCR.  IKEA said it was also piloting same-day delivery in Hyderabad and plans to scale it up in all its markets in the coming year.

Susanne Pulverer, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer, IKEA India said, “For us, a sustainable value chain is an essential part of our growth journey. This is just the first of the many milestones in that effort and we are proud to lead the EV journey from our foundational years in India.”

“We strongly believe that profit and planet can be co-created and will continue to lead with this mindset,” he added.

The company plans to achieve 100% EV deliveries by 2025 across all its operations, advancing large-scale EV fleet. Globally, KEA aims to become climate positive and halve greenhouse emission across the value chain by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050.

