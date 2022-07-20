IKEA gears up to open third store in Mumbai

IKEA India, a part of Swedish home furnishings retailer Ingka Group, said it would open its third store in Mumbai at R CITY, Ghatkopar on July 28.

“With R CITY Store, we aim to become more accessible and relevant for the many people of Mumbai with products catering to every member of the family,” said Alan Buckle, Customer Meeting Point Manager, IKEA R CITY.

Spread across 72,000 sq. ft of retail space, IKEA R CITY will offer customers a range of more than 7,000 products. The store houses an IKEA restaurant with a seating capacity of 130 and would offer Indian and Swedish delicacies.