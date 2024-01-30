IKEA expands e-com footprint to 62 districts in 4 states

January 30, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - MUMBAI

IKEA, the Swedish omnichannel home furnishings retailer, has announced the introduction of its e-commerce deliveries across 62 districts in the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

The expansion comes after demand and visits from thousands of customers hailing from nearby cities and towns to shop from the IKEA stores, the company said.

Susanne Pulverer, CEO & CSO (Chief Sustainability Officer), IKEA India said, “We see great potential in e-commerce helping us inspire and make our solutions available to the many Indians. We will leverage the distribution capabilities of our existing physical stores in these states to fulfil the demand from online channels.”

“These emerging cities are key hubs for online retail growth, and we are thrilled to bring the IKEA experience to the doorsteps of our many customers in India,” he said.

Customers can easily explore the company’s app and website, which focuses on creating a better life at home through home-inspiration designs, product feed, ratings, and reviews, it said.