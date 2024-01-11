GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IJF to invest ₹400 cr. in Mahindra Last Mile Mobility

January 11, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) and India-Japan Fund (IJF), a fund managed by National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd. (NIIF), have executed a binding agreement for IJF to invest ₹400 crore in Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Ltd. (MLMML), which houses M&M’s last-mile mobility business, including three wheelers (Alfa, Treo, Zor) and four-wheeler SCV (Jeeto) brands. The deal values MLMML at ₹6,600 crore. 

IJF focuses on investing in environmental sustainability and low carbon emission strategies, while also promoting investments by Japanese companies into India, including collaboration between Indian and Japanese companies. The investment in MLMML will be IJF’s first investment after the fund was set up in August 2023.

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO, Auto & Farm Sectors, M&M said, ”The large-scale electrification of the last mile mobility segment holds tremendous promise as it offers profitable solutions to micro-entrepreneurs and all our efforts are directed towards increasing penetration and adoption. We welcome IJF in this journey as we work towards growing the market at scale through technology and sustainable solutions.”

