IIT Roorkee in tie up with Jaro Education to offer PG programme in Data Science, AI

Published - August 30, 2024 07:53 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

IIT Roorkee, in tie up with Jaro Education which is into upskilling and online higher education, has announced the introduction of Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Applied Dada Science & AI according to a statement. 

“This executive programme, offered by the Continuing Education Centre at IIT Roorkee, aims to equip professionals with the essential skills and knowledge required to excel in the fields of data science and artificial intelligence,” Jaro Education said in a statement. 

AI is reshaping the education landscape, offering innovative solutions to traditional challenges, it said. 

The Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Applied Data Science & AI at IIT Roorkee is designed to provide a comprehensive learning experience, encompassing both theoretical foundations and practical applications in these two programmes. 

“The curriculum is continuously updated to include recent industry developments, such as Generative AI, ensuring participants are well-versed with the latest advancements,” Jaro Education said.

The programme is designed for managers looking to integrate data science and AI into their business strategies and professionals aiming to enhance their career prospects in the rapidly growing fields of data science and AI, it added.

