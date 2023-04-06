ADVERTISEMENT

IIFL secures $100 million funding from EDC, Deutsche Bank

April 06, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - MUMBAI

This would also be IIFL’s second loan from EDC. It had previously secured funding of $100 million from EDC in 2019

The Hindu Bureau

Fairfax-backed non-banking financial company (NBFC), IIFL Finance (IIFL), said it has secured $100 million in long-term funding, jointly, from Export Development Canada (EDC) and Deutsche Bank.

It secured $ 50 million from EDC and $50 million from Deutsche Bank, respectively. The deal was structured under the aegis of Deutsche Bank as mandated lead arranger, book runner and co-financier. 

This would also be IIFL’s second loan from EDC. It had previously secured funding of $100 million from EDC in 2019.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

IIFL Finance had raised $400 million through its maiden dollar bond issue in February 2020. It was able to buy back the maximum possible amount, as approved by the Reserve Bank of India, with the remaining amount due for maturity later in April 23. 

“The replacement cost on the fresh borrowing at a competitive rate is expected to result in significant savings in borrowing costs, as compared to its previous fund raise,” the NBFC said.

Kapish Jain, the Group Chief Financial Officer of IIFL Finance, said, “These funds are long-term in nature and will help us further strengthen our ALM position and support our continued growth across our core businesses.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US