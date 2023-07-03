ADVERTISEMENT

IIFL Finance raises $175 million through ECB route

July 03, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

IIFL Finance, a non-banking finance company (NBFC), said it has raised $175 million through the external commercial borrowing (ECB) route in June 2023. The retail-focused NBFC has raised $75 million from HSBC, $50 million from Union Bank (Sydney) and $50 million from Bank of Baroda (IFSC unit), it said.

The funds were raised at SOFR plus 200 basis points offering a competitive source of funds, the NBFC said.

“These funds are long-term in nature and will help us further strengthen our Asset Liability Management (ALM) position and support our continuous growth across our core businesses. This also helps in diversifying our borrowing sources and lower our overall borrowing costs,” Kapish Jain, Group CFO, IIFL Finance Ltd., said.

