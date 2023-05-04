IIFL Finance offers business loan on WhatsApp

May 04, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - MUMBAI

IIFL Finance has announced to offer up to ₹10 lakh business loan to customers on WhatsApp with quick approval.

“IIFL Finance’s business loan on WhatsApp is the first-of-its kind initiative in MSME lending industry, where 100% of the loan application-to-disbursal happens digitally,” the firm said in a statement. IIFL Finance’s WhatsApp loan product is supported by an AI-bot that matches the users’ inputs to the loan offer, and facilitates the application. “WhatsApp users can avail loan from IIFL Finance through WhatsApp by sending a ‘Hi’ to 9019702184, complete the necessary paperless process quickly and receive funds in account,” the firm said. Bharat Aggarwal, Business Head, Unsecured Lending at IIFL Finance said, “We have simplified the complex journey of a loan application and disbursal through easy paperless offerings over WhatsApp. With focus on small entrepreneurs we have innovated this instant business loan on WhatsApp product.”