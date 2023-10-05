ADVERTISEMENT

IHG to manage two K Raheja hotel properties in Mumbai

October 05, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sudeep Jain, Managing Director, South-West Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts | Photo Credit: Nikita Ann Varghese@Chennai

IHG Hotels & Resorts has signed hotel management agreements with K. Raheja Group’s Saryu Properties & Hotels Private Ltd. (SPHPL) for two existing properties which will open as Voco Mumbai Powai Hotel & Convention Centre and Holiday Inn Express & Suites, both set to open in Powai, Mumbai.

Currently in the redevelopment phase, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Mumbai Powai and Voco Mumbai Powai Hotel & Convention Centre are scheduled to open in Q4 2023-2024 and Q2 2024-2025 respectively.

Sudeep Jain, Managing Director, South-West Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts said, “Mumbai offers a wealth of opportunities for the hospitality sector and we look forward to further strengthening our portfolio in the country to offer exceptional hospitality to our guests.”

Nikhil K Raheja, Managing Director, SPHPL said, “We Believe this partnership will assist us to deliver world-class hospitality in Powai, Mumbai. This signing is a testament to IHG’s commitment to grow its footprint in India by bringing the right brands to the right markets.”

Vijayta Raheja, Director & spokesperson, Saryu Properties & Hotels Pvt Ltd., said, “We are confident that our partnership with IHG to redevelop the two hotels will help us provide world-class hospitality to guests, at a time when demand from MICE/corporate events and the start-up industry has increased exponentially.”

