IHCL’s Taj rated strongest hotel brand in the world

MUMBAI

25 June 2021 23:30 IST

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), of the Tata Group has announced that its Taj brand has been rated the “Strongest Hotel Brand in the World” by Brand Finance, a U.K.-based brand valuation consultancy, in its annual ‘Hotels 50 2021’ report.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, IHCL said, “This is a proud moment for the Indian hospitality industry on the global stage. This is a testament to the unwavering trust our guests have consistently placed in us and the warmth and sincere care our employees have embodied day-after-day.”

David Haigh, CEO, Brand Finance, said, Taj, a brand with a century old legacy and “a custodian of the revered Indian hospitality has stood resilient in spite of the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic.”

“Global travellers have relied upon and tested brands in different ways and Taj has emerged on top,” he said in a statement.

The Hotel 50 2021 report also highlights the company’s R.E.S.E.T 2020 strategy, which provided a framework, helping the Taj brand to deal with pandemic related challenges.