IHCL unveils Qmin service for home delivery of food from Taj kitchens

With Coronavirus changing the way people dined at restaurants, Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), the hospitality company of the Tata Group, has announced a new service called Qmin starting with home delivery of dishes from its popular restaurants

In the first phase customers can order from eight iconic and celebrated restaurants in Mumbai like Golden Dragon and Souk from Taj Mahal Palace; Thai Pavilion and Trattoria from President; and Ming Yang from Taj Lands’ End, to name a few.

In five weeks, this service will be made available at top ten markets in India, including Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru

IHCL will unveil the Qmin mobile application on July 25, followed by the gourmet Qmin Shop in August presenting epicurean specialities and authentic artisanal brands.

Qmin will be integrated with IHCL’s loyalty programme in September, where customers can earn and burn points using Qmin services.

Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) said, “This addition will augment the group’s F&B offerings leveraging a digital platform to address a growing consumer demand for online gourmet food delivery services.”

“Qmin will scale up in the months ahead to include the gourmet Qmin Shop with delicatessen-based food choices. Taj has been home to our guests for more than a century. With the launch of Qmin, we bring Taj to their homes,” he said in a statement.

This service will focus on maintaining stringent protocols of safety and hygiene. This includes contact-less delivery and the mandatory use of protective gear for delivery executives in extremely sanitized vehicles.

The packaging will be eco-friendly utilising bio-degradable materials, and with customised insulation boxes to preserve the food whilst being delivered.

Qmin will expand its scope and bring Taj@Home to other cities in the near future, the company said.