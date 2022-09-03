IHCL to set up two hotels near Statue of Unity

Located in the Narmada district in the heart of Gujarat, Ekta Nagar is set to be an iconic destination. It offers many tourist attractions such as the Statue of Unity, Valley of Flowers, Zarvani eco-tourism and Shoolpaneshwar Temple, among others. | Photo Credit: Sreelalitha W 10983@Chennai

Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (IHCL) of the Tata Group has announced two upcoming hotels in close proximity to the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat.

The hotels viz. 125-room Vivanta and 150-room Ginger would open in 2025.

Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday laid the foundation stone in the presence of N. Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons and Puneet Chhatwal, managing director & CEO, IHCL.

“The rapid growth of our footprint in Gujarat is an exciting development for IHCL, and these hotels will be a significant addition to our portfolio,” said Mr. Chhatwal in a statement.

“Ekta Nagar is planned as a leading tourism destination in the country and IHCL, in partnership with the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd. (SSNNL), will offer exceptional experiences for travellers with the two hotels.”

Located in the Narmada district in the heart of Gujarat, Ekta Nagar is set to be an iconic destination. It offers many tourist attractions such as the Statue of Unity, Valley of Flowers, Zarvani eco-tourism and Shoolpaneshwar Temple, among others.