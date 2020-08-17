IHCL signs solar energy PPA with Tata Power for its hotels in Mumbai

Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (IHCL) has signed a solar energy Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with TP Kirnali Solar Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Company Ltd. to source solar energy for three of its half a dozen hotels Mumbai, namely The Taj Mahal Palace, Taj Lands End and Taj Wellington Mews.

These properties will get approximately 60% energy from renewable energy sources and will reduce nearly 22.9 million kg of CO2 emissions on an annual basis which translates to a carbon reduction equivalent of approximately 7,200 cars off the road. This agreement is valid for a period of 25 years, IHCL said in a statement.

Puneet Chhatwal, MD and CEO, IHCL, said, “This initiative is in line with the company’s focus on adopting sustainable and cost-efficient business practices, while leveraging group-wide synergies and competencies. We are pleased to collaborate with Tata Power, which is a leader in clean energy generation.”

Praveer Sinha, MD and CEO, Tata Power, said, “Presently, the association is limited to IHCL properties in Mumbai and we look forward to working closely with them for covering all their facilities across India.”

In the last four years, IHCL has increased its renewable energy mix from 7% to 25% and is planning to further increase the ratio.