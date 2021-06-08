IHCL signs pact for a 775-room hotel in Bengaluru

Mumbai

08 June 2021 21:59 IST

Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (IHCL) has signed an agreement with Bengaluru Airport City Ltd. (BACL) for a 775-room hotel at Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru. The hotel will be a combination of a 450-room Vedanta and a 325-room Ginger hotel.

Puneet Chhatwal, MD and CEO, IHCL, said, “This new upcoming hotel complex, along with Taj Bangalore, will offer a combined inventory of 1,150 rooms catering to the needs of this dynamic and evolving market.”

