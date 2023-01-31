IHCL Q3 PAT rises fourfold to ₹383 cr. on demand from leisure, business travellers

January 31, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - MUMBAI

Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (IHCL) of the Tata Group reported third quarter net profit rose over fourfold to ₹383 crore from the year ago period due to rising demand for its properties from leisure and business travellers. The company said this record net profit has surpassed any full year net profit of the company since its inception in 1899.. Revenue for the quarter ended December 31,2023 rose 54% to ₹1,744 crore from the year earlier period.

The company said it achieved free cash flow of ₹766 crore for nine months ended December 31, 2022.

Buoyed by a strong demand in third quarter, both leisure and business hotels in key domestic markets reported occupancy of over 70% and a rate growth of 27% as compared to pre-COVID levels, the company said in a filing.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & CEO, IHCL, said, “IHCL continued to report strong operational and financial performances across its businesses in Q3 resulting in an all-time high PAT of ₹383 crore.”

“Leveraging its brand portfolio, IHCL reached a milestone of over 250 hotels and is in line with its vision of being a 300-hotel portfolio by 2025. In this financial year alone over 30 hotels have been added to the pipeline and 14 hotels have opened, besides strong growth in amã Stays & Trails with 108 homestays and Qmin with over 25 outlets,” he said.

“The demand outlook for the sector in 2023 remains robust on the back of sporting events such as world cup hockey and cricket, global events like the ongoing G20 and recovery of inbound and corporate travel. IHCL with its vast network of hotels spread across 125+ cities is well positioned to cater to this rising demand,” he added.