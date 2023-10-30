ADVERTISEMENT

IHCL Q2 PAT up 37% to ₹167 crore

October 30, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) reported second quarter consolidated net profit grew 37% year on year (YoY) to ₹167 crore, the company said in a filing with exchanges.

The company’s revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 grew 18% YoY to ₹1,481 crore. 

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & CEO, IHCL, said, “Driven by consistent double-digit growth, IHCL generated a system-wide revenue of ₹2,687 crore--1.8 times of our consolidated revenue. This reflects the successful execution of our strategy to build a balance between owned/leased and managed hotels and leverage the diversified brand portfolio across over 125 locations.”

“We opened 8 hotels and signed 17 more in the first half of the fiscal thereby maintaining an industry-leading pipeline of 82 hotels. India’s economic momentum coupled with higher consumer spends augurs well for the industry. Business on the books remains strong and the company is well-positioned for the traditionally stronger second half of the financial year,” he added.

Giridhar Sanjeevi, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, IHCL said, “Q2 performance was significantly enabled by the domestic market as seen in IHCL’s standalone revenue of ₹949 crore, a growth of 23% over the previous year and a healthy EBITDA margin of 34.7%.”

“Despite ongoing product upgrades, we expanded margins at standalone and consolidated level by 410 and 180 basis points respectively. This was the result of continuous focus on optimising cost and revenue flow-throughs. IHCL consolidated recorded healthy cash and cash equivalents of ₹1,395 crore as on September 30 2023,” he added.

