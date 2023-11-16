IHCL opens 371-keys Ginger Mumbai Airport hotel

Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (IHCL) of the Tata Group has announced the opening of Ginger Mumbai, Airport which will cater to the requirement of business and leisure travellers.
The 371-keys flagship Ginger hotel is located near the domestic airport.
Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, in a statement said, “The opening of Ginger Mumbai Airport is a significant milestone in the transformation journey of the brand which now has over two-third of its operating hotels in the upgraded new lean luxe identity.”
“India’s economic growth and rapidly expanding infrastructure presents a significant opportunity for the mid-scale segment. Having pioneered the segment in India, IHCL is set to launch similar large format hotels at Bengaluru and Goa airports, further revolutionising the mid-scale hotel category,” he added.
With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 13 hotels in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, including 2 under development, the company said.
