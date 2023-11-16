ADVERTISEMENT

IHCL opens 371-keys Ginger Mumbai Airport hotel

November 16, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Kolkata, West Bengal,11-11-2023, Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, interacting with media Photo DEBASISH BHADURI | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (IHCL) of the Tata Group has announced the opening of Ginger Mumbai, Airport which will cater to the requirement of business and leisure travellers.

The 371-keys flagship Ginger hotel is located near the domestic airport.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, in a statement said, “The opening of Ginger Mumbai Airport is a significant milestone in the transformation journey of the brand which now has over two-third of its operating hotels in the upgraded new lean luxe identity.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“India’s economic growth and rapidly expanding infrastructure presents a significant opportunity for the mid-scale segment. Having pioneered the segment in India, IHCL is set to launch similar large format hotels at Bengaluru and Goa airports, further revolutionising the mid-scale hotel category,” he added.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 13 hotels in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, including 2 under development, the company said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US