IHCL goes for enhanced safety and hygiene for opening hotel post lockdown

As part of its strategy to open its hotels after lifting of lockdown, Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (IHCL) has decided to use industrial strength disinfectants at common and high-touch areas of hotels like cars, lobbies and elevators for an escalated cleanliness routine.

For enhanced safey of guests and diners, IHCL’s restaurants and banquet areas will have fewer tables.

All self-serving buffets have been suspended and menus will largely be digital or single use with greater emphasis on wellness-oriented food, the company said.

The company said its brands such as Taj, Vivanta, SeleQtions and Ginger are implementing enhanced precautionary measures in preparation of opening to give greater confidence to guests.

Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), said, “For over a century, IHCL has been the pioneer and custodian of authentic Indian hospitality. Embedded in our DNA is our commitment to ensure the comfort of guests with the greatest sense of responsibility and care.”

“The challenges we face are unprecedented, but we believe the best way for us to demonstrate our commitment is to give our guests and associates the assurance of exacting standards of safety and hygiene,” he said.

“We have augmented our already stringent protocols as we look forward to welcoming our guests to relive the legendary magic of Tajness restrengthened,” he added.

To resume operations, the company has implemented multiple recommendations in its hotels and across the organization in accordance with guidelines published by the World Health Organization (WHO), Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the Government of India.

Drastic changes have been made starting from the moment the guest puts foot in a hotel car until alighting from one on their way back home.

Mandatory temperature checks will be conducted with all guests and employees entering the hotels. Check-in and check-out formalities will be processed digitally as far as possible in order to have minimum contact, IHCL said.

All guest facing employees like baggage handlers, valets and guest relations and back room staff, like housekeeping and engineering, have been adequately trained on social distancing norms as well as the latest precautionary hygiene and safety guidelines.

In addition, all employees and vendors will also be provided with appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and all work areas will be disinfected regularly.