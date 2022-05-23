IHCL eyes debt-free status, raises EBITDA margin target to 33% by FY26

Company to add 300 hotels to portfolio by that year, up from 235 now

Company to add 300 hotels to portfolio by that year, up from 235 now

Indian Hotels Company Ltd., India’s largest hospitality company and a part of the Tata Group, said it had raised its EBITDA margin target by 800 basis points (bps) to 33% by FY26 after having crossed the earlier target of 25%.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) indicates financial performance of a company before accounting and financial deductions.

For the targeted margin, 35% EBITDA contribution will come from new businesses and management fees. The rest would come from traditional businesses, the company said.

The company also said it would build a portfolio of 300 hotels by that time, compared with the 235 it has currently. Of the 300, 100 would carry the Taj brand, 125 under Ginger and 75 would be come under Seleqtions and Vivanta brands.

These form part of Ahvaan [A call to action] 2025, which the company unveiled on Monday. Under the plan, IHCL said it would ‘re-engineer’ its margins, ‘reimagine’ its brandscape and restructure its portfolio.

“Continuing its growth momentum, IHCL signed over 100 hotels and opened over 40 hotels in the past five years, making it the fastest-growing hospitality company in India,” Puneet Chhatwal, MD and CEO, IHCL, said.

“Ahvaan 2025 will further accelerate IHCL’s profitable growth by scaling its diversified brand portfolio across its traditional and new businesses. Its iconic and strongest brand Taj, Paathya an industry leading ESG+ framework and a strong focus on digital will be the key enablers on this journey.”

With Ahvaan, IHCL said it had embarked on a three-pronged strategy to grow profitably in the coming years. It said it would continue its efforts to re-engineer its margins with an emphasis on sustained revenue growth, cost optimisation and operational efficiencies. The company added it would further strengthen the balance sheet with focus on free cash flows and be a zero net debt company by FY26.

The reintroduced Ginger brand has been positioned as an important growth vehicle for the company and ‘amã Stays & Trails’, a branded offering in the homestay market will grow to a portfolio of 500, Mr. Chhatwal said. Qmin, IHCL’s culinary and home delivery platform would expand to more than 25 cities as per the reimagining of brandscape exercise, he added.

He said IHCL would restructure its portfolio and achieve a 50:50 mix between its owned/leased and managed hotels.

The company would also look to stimulate growth by unlocking capital via strategic partnerships, monetisation of non-core assets and simplification of the corporate structure.

Having signed the highest number of new hotels in India over consecutive years 2020 and 2021, IHCL had a ‘strong’ pipeline of 60 hotels, Mr. Chhatwal said.

He said that work on the Searock Hotel property in Bandra close to Taj Lands End, which is now 100% owned by the company, would start soon.

According to Mr. Chhatwal, the demand-supply gap in hotel rooms will lead to higher room tariffs. He added that the company was looking for double-digit growth in profitability.