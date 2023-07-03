IHCL expends SeleQtions brand, opens ‘The Crown’ in Bhubaneswar

July 03, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - MUMBAI

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), has announced the opening of The Crown, Bhubaneswar, an IHCL SeleQtions hotel in Odisha. The hotel’s design is inspired by the cultural heritage of Odisha.

“The hotel marks the debut of the SeleQtions brand in the state. The ancient temple city being part of the golden triangle of Odisha has always had tremendous tourism potential. This opening strengthens IHCL’s presence in the state’s most popular circuit,” Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL said.

Spread over 1.75 acres of lush greenery, the 81 keys hotel offers over 10,000 square feet of event spaces spread across five conference venues, as well as expansive open spaces.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have six hotels in the state of Odisha across brands including two under development.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.